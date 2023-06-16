Ribera del Duero DO 2022 'very good' according to external committee

By James Bayley

Ribera del Duero DO is lauding its 2022 vintage as “very good” following the verdict of the Exceptional Committee, a group of 12 leading figures from the Spanish wine industry.

The group was made up of award-winning sommeliers, opinion leaders from the national wine scene and five Ribera del Duero oenologists.

The Regulatory Council of the Ribera del Duero DO compiled the panel to assess the quality of the grapes from the last harvest and the 2022 vintage from Ribera del Duero.

A total of 12 wines (two whites, two rosés and eight reds) were selected by the Technical Department of the Regulatory Council of the Designation of Origin, which were said to be, “representative of the DO”, a demarcation made up of nearly 300 wine cellars located in the Duero river basin.

After analysing the wines, most of which were taken directly from the barrel, the plenary decided to classify the 2022 vintage as Very Good.

Enrique Pascual, president of the Regulatory Council of the Ribera del Duero Denomination of Origin said: "It has been a very difficult year in terms of weather and vintage and even so, the wines of this vintage are wines with structure and exceptional freshness and I think that given the very dry year that we have experienced, the results of the jury have been fantastic and we believe that we can be proud.”

The 2022 harvest began on 30 August and lasted 74 days, until 12 November. A total of 105,038,409 kilos of grapes were harvested, with a notable increase in white grape varieties, mainly Albillo Mayor.









