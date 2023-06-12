Subscriber login Close [x]
Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos wins top prize at The Sustainability Awards

By James Bayley
Published:  12 June, 2023

Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos, the family-run wineries in DOCa Rioja and DO Ribera del Duero, has been recognised as the food and drinks company with the best sustainable practices in Spain.

The winery, which is distributed in the UK by Harpers Sustainability Charter Champions North South Wines, was awarded the honour at The Sustainability Awards, organised by Forbes and Investment Banking Company, Credit Suisse. 

The award highlights the company's role in environmental best practices – its wineries were among the first in Spain to gain Carbon Neutral certification and use 100% renewable energy.

In his acceptance speech, CEO Gonzalo Entrecanales said: “As a company that has sustainability in its DNA, our obligation is to maintain our commitment to quality, the environment, society, and good business practices, as well as raise consumer awareness about the importance of considering all these factors when purchasing any product.”

The independent jury also noted the group's new Sustainability Plan, which will implement 100 actions in the areas of environment, social practices, and corporate governance between 2023 and 2027.

This was the second edition of the Forbes, Credit Suisse Sustainability Awards, which are open to companies based in Spain with an annual turnover of more than 50 million euros. The Osborne Group was the winner of the first edition of the award for the food and drink sector in 2022.



