North South Wines adds Champagne Mandois to its portfolio

By James Bayley

One of Champagne’s largest organic vineyard owners, Champagne Mandois, has joined North South Wines and will be available through Independent Wine Merchants and the On-Trade.

Based in the village of Pierry, Mandois are a 9th-generation family producer with 37 hectares of vineyard, including parcels in prestige villages such as Chouilly, Vertus, Epernay and Pierry. Mandois’s Vineyard comprises 70% Chardonnay, 15% Pinot Meunier and 15% Pinot Noir.

The house dates back to 1735 and is today run by Claude Mandois, who began to take the business in a more sustainable direction at the start of the new millennium. In 2017, Champagne Mandois began its transition into organic viticulture and today boasts 32.7 certified hectares.

This focus on sustainability attracted North South Wines to the Mandois project.

Kim Wilson, MD, North South Wines, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Champagne Mandois, whose sustainable ethos matches our commitment to being a more sustainable wine business. We were blown away by the quality and value we found in the wines and are certain that they will be of great interest to our Independent customers. Wines of the quality of Mandois deserve a place in the UK wine trade.”

Keen to be green, North South Wines sources wine from family-owned, organic, ethical, and sustainable wineries wherever possible. In fact, 70% of the North-South Wines’ range is vegan friendly.

The business, founded in 2014, is also a signatory to the Harpers Sustainability Charter: The Charter is designed to help galvanise, share, and drive best practice throughout the drinks trade. North South Wines is the lead Sustainable Champion for the Charter.

On joining the North South Wines portfolio, Murielle Bianco, sales manager for Champagne Mandois added: “We are excited to start working with North South Wines and to further grow the Champagne Mandois brand in the UK. We feel the national coverage of North South Wines will allow more customers to access our fantastic range of wines.”







