North South Wines achieves B Corp Certification

By James Bayley
Published:  11 May, 2023

North South Wines, the forward-thinking wine distributor, has achieved B Corp Certification. 

Founded in 2014, and a Champion of the Harpers Sustainability Charter, North South Wines submitted its application to B Corp in July 2022 with a whole host of credentials including GHG emission reviews and an overhaul of its packaging scheme.

Kim Wilson, MD and founder of North South Wines said: “We are delighted to be joining the B Corp community of like-minded businesses, this is just the start for us. B Corp certification is about continual improvement, and we are looking at the next steps and what we need to do to continue our journey. When I think back to two and a half years ago when we started the B Corp process, I am blown away by the progress that we have made so far. This is a long-term game and I feel we have reached base camp, but the summit is still a long way off… but we will get there”

The certification measures a company’s entire social and environmental impact against five B Corp pillars – governance, environment, customers, community, and workers.

As a company, North South Wines tracks its water, waste and energy usage and is on track to be 100% energy renewable by 2025. They have also put in place numerous practices to limit the business’ impact including composting, having a B Corp-certified office supplier, changing lighting, ensuring all samples are sent in plastic-free packaging, and implementing an environmental management system to formalise actions.

In terms of workers, North South Wines is a Real Living Wage employer and provides 20 hours of paid charity/community work a year for each staff member. They also have an electric car scheme for all staff, with targets for the entire sales team to be on the scheme by 2025. 

Rebecca Murphy, North South Wines’ sustainability manager added: “I am so proud of the whole team at North South Wines who have worked together to achieve the B Corp certification, it really has been a team effort. This is just the start of our sustainability journey, embracing the B Corp motto of business as a force for good has changed the way we make decisions as a business from the top to bottom, and this will continue to shape us moving forward. There is still so much more we need to do, and we will strive to continually improve our impact on the environment and society.”



