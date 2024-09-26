Subscriber login Close [x]
North South Wines hosts 24-Hour peloton ride to support mental health charity

By James Bayley
Published:  26 September, 2024

North South Wines, a B Corp-certified wine importer based in Bicester, is holding its first major fundraising event for new charity partner Restore with a 24-hour “Pelotonathon” from Thursday 3 October to Friday 4 October. The team will ride two Peloton bikes non-stop to raise funds for Restore, an Oxfordshire-based mental health charity.

Around 30 North South Wines staff members and winery partners will take turns to keep the bikes moving throughout the challenge. Their goal is to raise £5,000 for Restore, which supports adults recovering from mental health issues through recovery groups, training and employment coaching. Restore plays a key role in helping people regain confidence and develop skills for more independent living.

“We're committed to making a long-term difference for Restore, both through fundraising and regular volunteering,” said Kim Wilson (pictured), MD of North South Wines. “Restore offers such a vital service in our community, and we want to contribute as best we can. This is not a one-off partnership. We’re in it for the long haul.”

Matt Jerwood, head of fundraising and communications at Restore, expressed gratitude for the partnership. “North South Wines have been fantastic partners through volunteering, fundraising, workplace training and now with pedal power. We look forward to joining them for a stint in the saddle and thank their management, staff and sponsors for making a difference to support better health in Oxfordshire.”

North South Wines staff have already been volunteering at Restore’s Elder Stubbs Allotments, one of six recovery groups the charity operates in Oxfordshire. These programmes provide a safe space for individuals to gain new skills, connect with others and take steps towards recovery.

The Pelotonathon will be held at North South Wines’ offices at Bicester Heritage, with Wilson leading the effort by riding both the opening and closing shifts and participating through the night. "This will be a true test of teamwork and endurance,” Wilson said. “It won't be easy, there will be sore legs and bums, but we're ready for the challenge!"

Visitors are encouraged to stop by during the event, where a wine raffle and cake sale will be held to boost fundraising efforts. A variety of wines and non-alcoholic options will also be available for tasting. Those unable to attend in person can make donations through the JustGiving page, North South Wines Pelotonathon.



