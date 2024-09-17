North South Wines adds Agricoltori del Chianti Geografico to portfolio

By James Bayley

North South Wines has announced the addition of Agricoltori del Chianti Geografico to its portfolio. The wines, part of the Piccini family estates, will arrive in the UK in late September and feature at the Grapest Hits tastings in London and Manchester.

Founded in 1961 by 17 winegrowers, Geografico is known for its strong connection to Chianti Classico winemaking traditions. It operates two wineries – one in Gaiole in Chianti and another in San Gimignano, focusing on Vernaccia di San Gimignano.

Kim Wilson, managing director of North South Wines, said: “We are delighted to welcome Geografico to our portfolio. Their commitment to quality and tradition, alongside the Piccini family’s innovation, makes them an ideal partner. These wines represent the best of Chianti Classico and align perfectly with our values as a B Corp.”

Giacomo Panicacci, export manager for Geografico, added: “We are excited to partner with North South Wines, one of the most successful and clear-sighted UK wine distributors. We are committed to engaging consumers with wines from some of the most exciting Tuscan regions. Geografico and the winegrower community are ready to write the next chapter in its long history, shoulder to shoulder with the NSW passionate team.”

Geografico, which holds Equalitas certification, has invested in renewable energy. Its new headquarters in Castellina runs on 100% electric power and will soon be supported by 3,000 square metres of solar panels. The wines are vinified in-house for full traceability.

North South Wines will import six Geografico wines, including Borgo alla Terra Vernaccia di San Gimignano DOCG and Contessa di Radda Chianti Classico DOCG.

