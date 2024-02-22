North South Wines marks 10 years with new agencies

By James Bayley

North South Wines will celebrate 10 years of business at its upcoming portfolio tasting, marking a new chapter for the B Corp following a recent office move to Bicester and several new agency appointments.

The Ten Years Young tasting, which will be the company’s largest, will be held in London at The Crypt on the Green on 7 March.

All new agencies will be present, which include French producers Vignobles André Lurton and Maison Brotte (pictured), and New Zealand winery Giesen. Visitors will be able to taste 2014 vintage wines from a selection of agencies and attend two masterclasses – Maison Brotte and Vignobles André Lurton.

Founded in 2014, North South Wines already includes brands such as De Bortoli, La Gioiosa, Black Tower, Doña Paula and KWV.

Originally set up by Kim Wilson and two others as a part-producer-owned business, today, Wilson is now the major shareholder alongside The Wine People, De Bortoli and Reh Kendermann as co-shareholders.

Wilson, North South Wines MD said: “We’ve all faced falling consumption, duty at its highest, cost of living increases and high interest rates. However, for North South Wines, we will not let this stand in our way. We need to work smart and listen to our customers and more importantly the consumer.

“We have a 5-year road map in place and will be working towards this. The portfolio is in a great place, and we have an amazing supply base to tackle the challenges head-on with us and continue to grow.

“I can’t end this without saying a huge thank you to my amazing team. They have risen to all the challenges that have been thrown at us over the last 10 years and we will continue to do so for the next 10.”

To register for the Ten Years Young tasting click here.