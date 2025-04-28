Trade Only Tasting donates 5% of April revenue to The Drinks Trust

By Jaq Bayles

The Trade Only Tasting (TOT) has announced that 5% of all revenue raised in April will be donated to The Drinks Trust charity, which supports people in drinks hospitality.

The charity provides a variety of services, including financial grants during times of hardship, access to mental health services and free vocational training.

TOT is a new, two-day annual event which aims to help producers reach a buyer-only audience across wine, beer, spirits and low & no in the UK off and on-trade. The inaugural tasting will take place at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London, on 14 and 15 October 2025.

Founded by former London Wine Fair director Ross Carter, who has more than 20 years’ experience across drinks procurement, winemaking, drinks industry services and events, TOT is designed to be village of drinks exhibitors, each with their own pre-built tasting room.

The organisation said: “Each Tasting Pod is designed with your needs in mind, made from reusable and sustainable materials, with white tasting counter and bottle displays. These sustainable, solid wooden structures are designed to maximise tasting space, and provide an affordable level playing field for all, allowing your product to be the main event.”

Visitor attendance at the event will be very limited –only those with drinks/beverage buying, procurement and sourcing roles will be given access. For more information visit here.










