Gonzalez Byass launches new UK Manzanilla

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  04 March, 2020

Gonzalez Byass is to release a new Domecq Manzanilla in the UK made at Delgado Zuleta in Andalucia’s Sanlúcar de Barrameda.

The new Manzanilla is exclusive to the UK market. It has been selected by Gonzalez Byass winemaker Antonio Flores from the wines at Pedro Domecq, which the company acquired as part of a joint venture with Group Emperador in 2016.

Martin Skelton, MD of Gonzalez Byass UK, said: “We are delighted to be able to add this excellent quality Manzanilla to the Gonzalez Byass portfolio.

“Our relationship with Domecq has allowed us to source sherry outside of Jerez and offer our customers a one-stop-shop for all their sherry needs.”

The new sherry is described as having “a perfect balance of zesty lime, fresh apple, creamy almonds and toasted bread” on the palate.

Gonzalez Byass regards the UK market as particularly receptive to innovation and a good test bed for new launches.

“It’s one of those markets where things happen first, and happen fast, and it is very open for new products,” Victoria Gonzalez Gordon, the company's international marketing manager told Harpers in 2017. “So it’s good for a reaction to new things, for new wines in our portfolio."

The Manzanilla will be available from 20 March and will retail for £11.

