New double bill sparkling launch for Graham Beck

By Michelle Perrett

South Africa’s leading sparkling wine brand in the UK market Graham Beck has launched a new ‘double bill’ named Yin & Yang, as part of its artisan collection.

The Yin & Yang is only available as a limited production as a pair in a gift box with a rrp of £80. The duo will be released in November 2021 and will be available at selected retailers and wine shops via Walker & Wodehouse.

Yin & Yang joins the Extended Lees Ageing Cap Classique to form the niche tier within the Graham Beck Range – the Artisan Collection.

According to Graham Beck the Artisan Collection represents an “advanced tier and the creative playground for this skilled team of Cap Classique craftsmen” and within this range it said it can “unveil the artistic ingenuity of artisanal, terroir-driven winemaking”.

Graham Beck cellarmaster, Pieter Ferreira created a final blend of 60% Pinot Noir and 40% Chardonnay with a delicate blush colour. Pieter suggested to also look at a mirror image of the blend by using the same components, but with Chardonnay in the lead role which saw the creation of Yin & Yang.

“We are proud to be recognised as leaders and pioneers in this challenging style, always on the forefront of developments in this remarkable evolution of the bubble,” said Ferreira.

The Yin (Pinot Noir) is described as displaying an inward earthly energy, which contributes to the complexity and structure while Yang (Chardonnay) displays an outward heavenly energy, characterised by supreme elegance and finesse.

“It’s all about accepting life’s contrasts and celebrating these differences. Blending Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in Cap Classique is not that different to understanding these fundamental lessons,” said Pieter.

Now in its second generation, Graham and Rhona Beck’s son Antony leads the Graham Beck estate.













