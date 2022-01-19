Graham Beck appoints new cellar master

By James Lawrence

South African sparking wine brand Graham Beck has appointed Pierre de Klerk as their new chef de cave, replacing the incumbent Pieter Ferreira, who has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer.

Ferreira spent 32 years raising the bar at Graham Beck, working to promote the incredible value and quality inherent to top-quality 'Cap Classique'.

The handover was marked with a special ceremony on 17 January, celebrating the start of the 32nd annual harvest on the Robertson-based estate. Ferreira presented de Klerk with a bottle of Blanc de Blancs 1991, the maiden Graham Beck vintage.

“The perpetual reserve is used from year to year to form a consistent base wine to achieve our house style. To me, it signifies the concept that the art of winemaking is a never-ending, timeless and uninterrupted quest. For 32 years, Graham Beck has been my home. I was there for the very first vintage that took place under the stars and I look forward to seeing what is written in them for me next,” said Ferreira.

His replacement was born and raised in Stellenbosch, obtaining a BSc in Agriculture (Viticulture and Oenology) from Stellenbosch University. With an impressive track record under his belt, having gained invaluable experience internationally and in Cape cellars, de Klerk joined the Graham Beck team in 2010 as winemaker. For 12 years, he worked under the mentorship of Ferreira, as well as the rest of the Graham Beck team.

Today, de Klerk is responsible for managing the cellar team and the cellar’s annual Cap Classique production, as well as maintaining Graham Beck's house style.

De Klerk commented: “I am honoured with my new role as cellar master. Pieter has been a superb mentor to me, having unselfishly shared with me all of his learnings over many years.”

Chris du Toit, CEO of Beck Family Estates, added: “We offer our warmest congratulations to Pieter and Pierre on their well-earned promotions and express our sincere gratitude for their immense contribution to date. We are extremely excited about what the future holds as we will enjoy the dual benefit of Pierre’s hands-on responsibility and Pieter’s experience in the Graham Beck cellar for many years to come. Join us as we celebrate this milestone and raise a toast to a new era for Graham Beck.”







