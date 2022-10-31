New Zealand exports hit new high

By Jo Gilbert

The value of New Zealand wine in international markets has reached a record-breaking high, New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) has revealed, with exports for the past 12 months reaching NZ$2.03 billion.

The uplift marks a total value increase of 6% in the past year, with markets in both the USA ($727 million) and Canada ($157 million) now at record levels.

The rise can be attributed to an increase in the value of wine per litre, NZW said, with volume for the 12 months to September decreasing 4% from a year ago.

The month of September 2022 set a new export record of $287 million, too. It marks the first time the export value has exceeded a quarter of a billion in any given month.

“Record export value in September proves that our customers continue to appreciate the exceptional flavours, commitment to quality and sustainability of New Zealand wines, particularly in key international markets such as North America,” Philip Gregan, CEO of NZW, said.

“Consumers around the world select a bottle of New Zealand wine off the shelf as they know it is a premium and unique product that they can trust.”

NZW went on to refer to the adaptability and resilience of the industry in the midst of a challenging trading environment, which includes increasing production costs and inconsistent shipping reliability. The ongoing labour shortage and scarcity of skilled workers also remains a serious concern, along with operating in a high-inflation environment.

With the reopening of New Zealand’s borders and easing of Covid-19 restrictions, many in the industry are eagerly awaiting the return of international wine tourists to New Zealand’s shores.

Gregan added: “Cellar doors have been hit hard by the collapse in international tourist numbers over the past two years. Expectantly, with the reopening of New Zealand’s borders, we will see the return of overseas visitors, who will once more be able to enjoy all the experiences our wine regions have to offer. Alongside domestic holidaymakers, international tourists will give wine businesses the boost they need to see them through the busy summer period, and beyond.”









