Registrations open for Discover Rioja’s 100km of Diversity trade tasting in London

By James Bayley
Published:  27 October, 2022

100km of Diversity offers the chance to connect with over forty producers, winemakers and importers, many of whom will be travelling to London from Rioja to share the unique stories behind their wines. Visitors will be able to try the latest Viñedo Singulares, the finest Espumoso de Rioja, barrel-aged whites, elegant rosados, classic Gran Reservas and everything in between. There will also be the chance to discover wines not yet available in the UK.  

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in two seminars during the event including one hosted by Tim Atkin MW, who will be exploring one of Rioja's most recently adopted classification categories, the Viñedos Singulares.

Atkin will take visitors through the evolution of this category, bringing to life the land, the vines, the wines and the people who make them. The second seminar will explore what Rioja means to the new generation of wine professionals responsible for buying and listing Rioja in the UK off and on trade. The panellists will be revealed in due course. 

Rioja Wine’s 100km of Diversity tasting will take place on Tuesday 22 November, from 10am to 5pm at The View in London - a newly renovated venue just a short walk from Holborn tube station.  

Registrations for 100km of Diversity London can be made here: Rioja 100km of Diversity Tasting Tickets, Tue 22 Nov 2022 at 10:00 | Eventbrite

