Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Condor partners with WSTA for new indie membership package

By Hamish Graham
Published:  07 April, 2025

Condor Wines, the independent South American specialist importer, has partnered with the Wine and Spirits Trade Association (WSTA) to launch a new membership package, designed specifically for independent merchants.

The membership, which is targeted at businesses with a turnover under £2.5m, will offer benefits including market insight, fortnightly industry updates and practical on-line tools like a duty calculator. The scheme will also allow for better representation of indie voices within the WSTA.

The new membership initiative costs £250 per year but Condor Wines’ customers can receive their first year of membership for only £150.

The new package is one that should buoy indie traders during a challenging time for the trade, believes co-founder and MD of Condor Wines, Lee Evans (pictured).

He commented: “We joined the WSTA two years ago to ensure that we are better informed regarding the key issues impacting our business and also to add our voice to others that seek represent our industry, particularly to government.

“Since then, I’ve been vocal in my support about the value the WSTA provides and believe that the industry as a whole can only benefit from greater inclusion and representation of the SME businesses, of which I’m proud to be one.”

Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA, trusts the initiative provide a key intervention in ensuring indies voices are heard.

“In an increasingly challenging environment, it’s important that we represent our diverse industry with a strong and united voice. We aim to support businesses of all sizes and are committed to growing indie membership of the WSTA. We are delighted to have Condor Wines’ support in this”, he said.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic acquires Enotria&Coe

Industry bemoans 'April fool’s joke' as...

Friday read: How a 200% tariff on Europ...

Winecap: High demand growth expected for...

Bolivian winery among the winners at Old...

Scotch whisky slapped with 10% US tariffs

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95