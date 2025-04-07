Condor partners with WSTA for new indie membership package

By Hamish Graham

Condor Wines, the independent South American specialist importer, has partnered with the Wine and Spirits Trade Association (WSTA) to launch a new membership package, designed specifically for independent merchants.

The membership, which is targeted at businesses with a turnover under £2.5m, will offer benefits including market insight, fortnightly industry updates and practical on-line tools like a duty calculator. The scheme will also allow for better representation of indie voices within the WSTA.

The new membership initiative costs £250 per year but Condor Wines’ customers can receive their first year of membership for only £150.

The new package is one that should buoy indie traders during a challenging time for the trade, believes co-founder and MD of Condor Wines, Lee Evans (pictured).

He commented: “We joined the WSTA two years ago to ensure that we are better informed regarding the key issues impacting our business and also to add our voice to others that seek represent our industry, particularly to government.

“Since then, I’ve been vocal in my support about the value the WSTA provides and believe that the industry as a whole can only benefit from greater inclusion and representation of the SME businesses, of which I’m proud to be one.”

Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA, trusts the initiative provide a key intervention in ensuring indies voices are heard.

“In an increasingly challenging environment, it’s important that we represent our diverse industry with a strong and united voice. We aim to support businesses of all sizes and are committed to growing indie membership of the WSTA. We are delighted to have Condor Wines’ support in this”, he said.









