SITT Alentejo ‘Spotlight’ confirmed

By James Bayley

SITT Autumn, the trade event for specialist importers and independent buyers, will host 12 tables dedicated to Wines of Alentejo.

The southern-central Portuguese wine region has been confirmed as the ‘Spotlight’ region for the trade event, with a focus on seeking UK representation and highlighting its sustainability credentials.

Wines of Alentejo recently celebrated 10 years of its Wines of Alentejo Sustainability Programme (WASP), which comprises 641 members (grape growers and cellars) covering 60% of planted area of Alentejo (13,464 ha).

At present 16 producers in Alentejo are third-party certified in Sustainable Production, the equivalent of 11% of the total planted area in the region.

Following a new venue reveal in July, SITT Autumn is now sold out with over 55 exhibitors signed up to attend the tastings. The event will consist of two tastings to ensure exhibitors have access to trade professionals from across the country, one in London (18 September) and one in Manchester (20 September).

The London event, which is in its 18th year, will be debuting at a new venue, Battersea Arts Centre, to allow for more space on the tasting floor. The Manchester event will return to Etc Venues in Manchester Piccadilly.

SITT event director, Lee Sharkey said: “We have a brilliant lineup of exhibitors for SITT Autumn showcasing only wines destined for the independent on and off-trade sectors. Knowing that every wine in the room is relevant makes SITT an unmissable tasting for any independent buyer.

As part of its Spotlight feature, Wines of Alentejo will host a dedicated masterclass on Alentejo in both London and Manchester.

The 12 Alentejo companies at SITT Autumn are:

Herdade dos Grous

Tapada de Coelheiros

Herdade da Lisboa

Parras Wines

Quinta do Paral

Herdade da Malhadinha Nova

Rocim

Adega Mayor

Esporão

Herdade dos Lagos

Casa Relvas

Casa Clara





For more details and to register click here.








