New venue revealed for sold out SITT Autumn

By James Bayley

SITT Autumn, the trade event for specialist importers and independent buyers is now sold out with over 55 exhibitors signed up to attend the tastings.

The event comprises two tastings to ensure exhibitors have access to trade professionals from across the country, one in London (18 September) and one in Manchester (20 September).

The London event, which is in its 18th year, will be debuting at a new venue, Battersea Arts Centre to allow for more space on the tasting floor. The Manchester event will return to Etc Venues in Manchester Piccadilly.

SITT event director, Lee Sharkey said: “We have a brilliant line up of exhibitors for SITT Autumn showcasing only wines destined for the independent on and off trade sectors. Knowing that every wine in the room is relevant makes SITT an unmissable tasting for any independent buyer.”

Full details on who will be exhibiting at SITT Autumn will be available shortly.

In terms of features, the much loved Spotlight On feature will have a focus on wines from Alentejo. Twelve producers will be coming across from the region and SITT will be running a dedicated masterclass on Alentejo in both London and Manchester.

For more details and to register click here.






