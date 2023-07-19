Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New venue revealed for sold out SITT Autumn

By James Bayley
Published:  19 July, 2023

SITT Autumn, the trade event for specialist importers and independent buyers is now sold out with over 55 exhibitors signed up to attend the tastings.

The event comprises two tastings to ensure exhibitors have access to trade professionals from across the country, one in London (18 September) and one in Manchester (20 September).

The London event, which is in its 18th year, will be debuting at a new venue, Battersea Arts Centre to allow for more space on the tasting floor. The Manchester event will return to Etc Venues in Manchester Piccadilly.

SITT event director, Lee Sharkey said: “We have a brilliant line up of exhibitors for SITT Autumn showcasing only wines destined for the independent on and off trade sectors. Knowing that every wine in the room is relevant makes SITT an unmissable tasting for any independent buyer.”

Full details on who will be exhibiting at SITT Autumn will be available shortly.

In terms of features, the much loved Spotlight On feature will have a focus on wines from Alentejo. Twelve producers will be coming across from the region and SITT will be running a dedicated masterclass on Alentejo in both London and Manchester.

For more details and to register click here.


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Catena Zapata named ‘World’s Best Vineya...

The Wine Society trials recycled plastic...

EU export figures: Germany struggles whi...

Wine Society summer tasting: “We will sw...

Freixenet Copestick: A sparkling perform...

Harpers' Top 25 Sommeliers 2023 announced

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95