SITT Autumn is almost here

By Harpers Editorial team

Back for another two days across London and Manchester, SITT Autumn promises to deliver another actioned packed event, with 50 exhibitors showcasing their wines and masterclasses presented by Dr Jamie Goode, Sarah Abbott MW and Isa Bal MS.

SITT (The Specialist Importers’ Trade Tasting) is the must-attend event for independent buyers in the on and off-trades, returning next week on 16 September and 18 September in London and Manchester respectively.

Exhibitors from across the New and Old Worlds are due to attend, with featured areas including the top wines from our 2024 Sommelier Wine Awards.

Harpers is also pleased to announce we are bringing back our Unusual Suspects feature for autumn 2024. This year, we will be focusing on the Centre-Loire, the home of Sauvignon Blanc, as our focus area. Guests are invited to discover the variety of terroirs from the region via wines which aim to bring a fresh perspective to this well-established area of France.

We will also be showcasing wines from our Harpers Sustainability Charter signatories. These wines hail from genuinely sustainable businesses which are committed to making improvements along sustainability pathways. A representative from Harpers will be at the event if you would like to find out more about how our Charter champions the success of UK businesses and promotes the UK drinks trade as a sustainable sector to both government and the wider press.

Lastly, we will also be showcasing some of the Gold and Trophy winners from 2024 Sommelier Wine Awards. A total of 24 wines will be on show, all chosen by the top sommeliers the UK has to offer.







Masterclass schedule:

Wines of Centre Loire – London only, presented by Dr Jamie Goode

Wines of Georgia – London and Manchester, presenter by Sarah Abbott MW

Sommelier Wine Awards masterclass – London only, presented by Isa Bal MS

Monday 16 September, SITT Autumn London, Lindley Hall, 10.30am – 5pm

Wednesday 18 September, SITT Autumn Manchester, etc venues, 10.30 – 5pm





Make sure to register for your ticket and free-to-attend masterclasses.









