Last call for registration for SITT London

By Harpers Editorial team

With our busy Manchester SITT in full swing, there’s still some time to register for our London SITT event taking place this Thursday at the Royal Horticultural Halls, Vincent Square.

The Specialist Importers’ Trade Tasting London brings together independents from both the on- and off-trade to do business with specialist importers. The event will showcase the likes of Armit Wines, Condor Wines, Lanchester Wines and Ucopia Wines, plus many others beside.

The wines on show at SITT are exclusively available to those in the independent sector, be you an independent wine merchant, sommelier, restaurateur or regional wholesaler.

The event offers the opportunity to taste over 1,000 wines from the array of specialist importers, all of whom are comitted to providing wines of interest and individuality to the indepedent merchant and restaurant sectors.

SITT London takes place 10.30am-5.00pm Wednesday 26 February at The Royal Horticultural Halls, 80 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PB. To find out more about SITT London and to register, visit here.