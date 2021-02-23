Subscriber login Close [x]
Last call for SITT Digital Day

By Lisa Riley
Published:  23 February, 2021

Independent buyers across the on- and off-trade have got just one day left to wait for the Specialist Importers Trade Tastings (SITT) virtual event.  

Running throughout tomorrow (24 February) and promising a host of valuable and insightful content, SITT Digital Day will kick off at 10am with a ‘Keeping it Independent – In Conversation’ interview with Jancis Robinson OBE MW. 

Having long been a champion of the independent wine merchant sector, Robinson as part of the exclusive interview will explore the opportunities and challenges she sees for indies as we progress through the pandemic and on to a recovery back to normality.

This session will be followed by a ‘Supercharging the Indie Entry Level Offer’ webinar at 10.45am, featuring an expert panel of independent operators comprising Archie McDiarmid, Luvians; Jason Millar, Theatre of Wine; Matt Tipping, Jeroboams; Hannah Wilkins, Vineyards of Sherborne and Tom Jones, The Whalley Wine Shop.  

At 2pm, participants are invited to join a ‘How to Forge the Best Relationship with Suppliers’ session, which will also feature an expert panel of independent operators including, Phil Innes, Loki Wine; Erik Laan, The Vineking; Julia Jenkins, Flagship Wines; Miles Corish MW, Milestone Wines and editor of Harpers, Andrew Catchpole. 

The last event of the day, 'Building Back Better: Rebooting the On-Trade for 2021', will start at 3.15pm and has been designed for hospitality businesses that are seeking to hone their business model to best meet the challenges of reopening and rebooting.

Join leading hospitality figures Stephen Finch of Vagabond Wines, Karan Gokani of Hoppers Restaurants, Des Gunewardena of D&D London, Adam Handling of Handling Restaurant Group and Steve Pineau of L’Atelier du Vin, for this joint Harpers Wine & Spirit/Trade webinar.

“We have lined up a great day of panel discussions, tastings and interviews all with the independent operator in mind. Forget the train ticket, sit back and tune into SITT Spring 2021,” said Agile Media, organisers of the event. 

Click here to register to attend. 

 

 

