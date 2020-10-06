Bordeaux takes trade briefing online

By Mathew Lyons

Bordeaux Wines UK has become the latest marketing body to move its activities online.

The news follows the CIVB’s decision to postpone its inaugural Bordeaux Day event until 2021.

The annual trade briefing will now take place on 4 November from 10am to 11.15am via Zoom.

The briefing will be hosted by Allan Sichel, vice president of the CIVB, who will share the latest news from Bordeaux, together with an overview of the organisation’s sustainability initiatives and marketing campaigns.

Magali Dubeau, from the CIVB’s economics department, will provide trade, consumer and retail data alongside the region’s latest export figures and the current market trends.

Commenting on the decision, Julie Rambaud Texier, marketing director of the Bordeaux Wine Council, said: “Given the current climate and the restrictions surrounding events on a larger scale, we have taken the decision to push back Bordeaux Day to 2021 when we can welcome winemakers and provide the truly immersive experience that we had planned.

“Whilst 2020 has been an unusual year, our work promoting Bordeaux wines in the UK has continued and we think that there is real value in bringing the briefing online to highlight this. We’ll be talking in more detail about our plans for 2021 and how we will continue to our support to the trade through our activities.”

The latest rescheduling is the third time that Bordeaux Day has been postponed. The event was first announced in February and originally planned for 5 May.

Trade professionals who would like to attend the November briefing should email the team to receive a link to the event.