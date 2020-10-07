New indie Christmas campaign for Bordeaux

By Mathew Lyons

Bordeaux Wines UK has inveiled a new Christmas campaign aimed at independent wine merchants.

The Bordeaux Case for Christmas is designed to promote the diversity, quality and value of modern Bordeaux wines to both new and existing customers.

To participate, wine merchants must encourage their customers to put together a case of six Bordeaux wines with a price point of between £6 and £25.

The case must include three different styles of wine and at least one red and one white.

In return, participating retailers will receive a comprehensive seasonal point-of-sale kit.

Retailers who then complete a short evaluation form at the end of the promotion, and supply at least three images of the promotion in action, will receive a payment of £200.

The promotion must run for a minimum of two weeks between 16 November and 24 December.

Julie Rambaud Texier, marketing director of the CIVB, said: “Christmas is always a busy time of year in the wine trade and we want to make sure that this year isn’t any different, despite the looming restrictions.

“Bordeaux is often thought of as exclusive and classical but today’s Bordeaux offers an exceptional range of styles, with something to suit every palate, budget and occasion, whether it’s something for Christmas Day or to enjoy with leftovers.

“Whatever winter looks like this year, Bordeaux will ensure that at least there will be great wine to enjoy!”

Bordeaux Wines UK will also be supporting the campaign through online food- and wine-tasting experiences.

More details of the promotion, including how to register, are available here.

Bordeaux Wines UK recently announced the further postponement of its inaugural Bordeaux Day event and the online move of its annual trade briefing.