Bordeaux Wines brings white wine pop-up to London

By Lisa Riley
Published:  12 August, 2021

Bordeaux Wines UK will be bringing its Bordeaux White Wine Bar to London’s Flat Iron Square from 1 to 5 September as part of its continued strategy to promote the region's white wine styles to UK consumers.

Designed to introduce the capital’s young professionals to the region’s lesser-known white wines, the Bordeaux White Wine Bar will offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy the “light, refreshing and great value wines” that the region has to offer.

Everything from dry, structured and fruity dry white blends made from Sauvignon Blanc and Sémillon to single varietal Sauvignon, crémants and sweet wines will be available to try by the glass, flight or carafe, in a bid to give an overview of what modern Bordeaux is all about.

“We’re excited to be bringing our whites to the capital and giving Londoners a taste of modern Bordeaux,” said Julie Rambaud, CIVB marketing director.

“With over 27,000hl exported to the UK last year, the UK has established itself as a key market for our dry whites. Events such as this, which allow consumers to experience the diversity and quality of the Bordeaux whites first-hand, are a fantastic way to turn them into bonafide Bordeaux white advocates.”

Those wanting to learn more about Bordeaux will be able to take part in one of Bordeaux Wines UK’s free, fun and informative impromptu speed tastings, run by a Bordeaux wine expert each afternoon from 3.30pm.

The launch of the White Wine Bar coincides with Bordeaux Wine Month which returns next month for its fourth year, offering independent retailers the chance to boost their Bordeaux sales.

At the backend of last year, the CIVB announced that the UK had overtaken the US as the biggest export market for Bordeaux dry white wines for the first time after years of the CIVB focusing on promoting the region’s whites to Brits.   



 

