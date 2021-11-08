Subscriber login Close [x]
Bordeaux Wine Bar comes to London for festive season

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  08 November, 2021

The CIVB (Bordeaux Wine Council) is bringing its Bordeaux Wine Bar to Taste of London: The Festive Edition to promote the region's modern styles to UK consumers.

From Thursday 18 November to Sunday 21 November, the Bordeaux Wine Bar will pop up in London’s Tobacco Dock, alongside some of London’s leading eateries and live entertainment. The event will to give consumers the chance to discover an array of sparkling crémants, dry and aromatic whites, fruity rosés and modern reds from Bordeaux.

Any members of the trade visiting the show should bring a business card and they will enjoy a free glass of Bordeaux wine.

Visitors will be able to enjoy wines by the glass (£5), bottle (£20) or explore three Bordeaux white wines with the White Christmas Flight (£6), alongside delicious food from neighbouring exhibitors.

Those wishing to learn more can explore with free 15-minute speed tastings, where they will sample a sparkling crémant, a dry white and a sweet white cocktail.

“We’re excited to be returning to Taste of London Festive and giving visitors the opportunity to explore modern Bordeaux,” said Julie Rambaud, CIVB marketing director.

“Events such as this provide an ideal platform for us to showcase the quality and value of our wines while refreshing perceptions and introducing a new generation to our region and wine styles.”

Each November, 30,000 people attend the event at Tobacco Dock, which is transformed into a food-filled Winter Wonderland.

Bordeaux is not the only pop-up wine bar to focus on London. Coravin, the wine preservation system, has opened its very first pop-up wine bar and retail outlet in London’s Mayfair, which will run until the end of January 2022.





