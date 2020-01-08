Greek winery expands in London on-trade

By Mathew Lyons

Greek winery T-Oinos is celebrating new listings at a range of top restaurants in London.

Founded in 2002 and producing its first wines in 2008, T-Oinos has 13ha of vineyards in four sites on the island of Tinos in the Cyclades archipelago. Bordeaux winemaker Stéphane Derenoncourt was brought in to act as consultant to founder Alexandre Avantangelos and winemaker Thanos Georgilas.

The winery makes wines from four native Greek varieties: Assyrtiko and Malagouzia – both white – and the red Avgoustiatis and Mavrotragano.

The restaurants offering its wines include Claridge’s, Marcus Wearing, Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, The Ritz Hotel, Scott’s Restaurant and Sexy Fish.

T-Oinos has been represented in the UK by Berkmann Wine Cellars since July 2019.

“These amazing venues highlight the growing popularity and reputation of the T-Oinos label, recognising its excellence as a top-quality wine,” said Guillem Kerambrum, director of fine wines at Berkmann.

Outside London T-Oinos has listings at the Opa Mezze Bar in Bath, the Opa Luxury Hall in Bristol, Laghi’s Deli in Birmingham, and Heaneys in Cardiff.

Its wines are also available in the off-trade at a number of high-end wine merchants, including Hedonism, The Life Goddess Stores and Handford Wines.