Coravin opens first pop-up wine bar and retail outlet

By Michelle Perrett

Coravin, the wine preservation system, is to open its very first pop-up wine bar and retail outlet in London.

The Coravin Wine & Bubbles Bar will open between 2 November to the end of January 2022 bringing its signature wine-by-the-glass concept to London’s Mayfair.

The news comes as Moët Hennessy recently agreed a strategic partnership with the global wine technology company that will promote by-the-glass consumption of Champagne and sparkling wines.

The Coravin Wine & Bubbles Bar will have over 300 wines available by the glass with more than 50 choices of sparking wines including Champagne and English sparkling wine. It said there would be everything from from Krug to Dom Perignon, Egly Ouriet to Bereche and Veuve Fourny available.

Wine by the glass prices will range from £8 to £850 and the wine list has been curated by wine consultant and Master Sommelier, Xavier Rousset, who has designed the list to welcome those looking to start their wine journey, or the connoisseur.

Coravin said the space would take on the style of a classic cave à vin, with intimate table and banquette seating encased floor to ceiling with open shelves and glass-fronted fridges.

The menu includes seasonal sharing plates and classic cheese & charcuterie platters with a range of cheeses such Colston Basset, Comte d’Estive and Truffle Pecorino alongside English-cured charcuterie from The Great British Charcuterie Co.

There is a Wine & Bubbles Shop adjacent to the bar, where customers can buy wine by the bottle. This will also double as Coravin’s Discovery Lab, which it describes as “a space for wine lovers, private groups and industry professionals to explore wine by the glass”.

"We are thrilled to be opening our first ever bricks and mortar Coravin Wine & Bubbles Bar in the exciting city of London in a few weeks,” said Chris Ladd, CEO of Coravin.

“We look forward to showcasing how Coravin can open up the experience of wine exploration within our own venue and we’ll be serving some of the world’ best wine and Champagne, yet serving everything by the glass. With over 300 bottles to choose from, including the largest by the glass selection of sparkling in the UK –guests can try everything from Krug or a glass of Blanc de Blanc before moving on to a Barolo or a Bordeaux.”











