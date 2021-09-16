Idris Elba to open wine bar in King's Cross

By James Lawrence

The star of Hollywood blockbuster Pacific Rim and HBO series The Wire has announced plans to open a new restaurant and wine bar in London – Porte Noire.

Idris Elba's new venture has been created in collaboration with his business partner David Farber.

Farber is already a familiar figure among the London trade, having founded the Connaught Wine Cellars retail shop in 2016.

Porte Noire will open on October 18 at the base of the Gasholders, a King's Cross residential development housed in a former gasworks facing Regent’s Canal.

The venue takes its name from the Champagne brand Elba unveiled last year. It will be a 70-cover venue, including a dining room, bar and outside terrace. The owners also plan to run a small retail outlet inside the business, in addition to a tasting room.

Oenophiles will undoubtedly love the new venture, as more than 800 wines will be available across Porte Noire's hybrid business model.

Celebrity endorsements and collaborations are becoming a ubiquitous feature of the wine trade; in 2020, Hollywood A-list actor Brad Pitt announced the launch of Fleur de Miraval, a rosé Champagne produced in collaboration with the house Pierre Péters.







