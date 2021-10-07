Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Moët Hennessy signs partnership with Coravin

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  07 October, 2021

Moët Hennessy has agreed a strategic partnership with global wine technology company Coravin that will promote by-the-glass consumption of Champagne and sparkling wines.

Coravin has launched Coravin Sparkling, a new system that will preserve Champagne and sparkling wines once the bottle is opened helping to promote by-the-glass consumption and eliminate wastage.

Both partners will ensure its global distribution, focusing on restaurants, wine bars, and other establishments with on-premise consumption.

Coravin is already known for its wine preservation system that extends the life of a bottle after a single glass service. It extends the life of a bottle through the injection of inert gas. After extensive testing in collaboration with the global Maisons of the Moët Hennessy Group this has been expanded into sparking wines.

The new system has been in development for eight years and according to Coravin it is the first universal fit solution to preserve the effervescence and flavours of sparkling wine after single-glass service. Its Sparkling Stopper locks securely on any half-bottle, 750ml bottle or Magnum, while the Sparkling Charger injects carbon dioxide into the bottle after the wine is served, to prevent the bubbles from dissipating. 

“Our mission is and always has been to craft great experiences for our consumers. The new Coravin system will enable more Champagne lovers to discover and enjoy exceptional bottles. Indeed, it will allow our gastronomy partners and the finest bars and clubs to offer our different Champagne brands and expressions by the glass while, over several days or weeks, keeping them fresh and sparkling,” said Philippe Schaus, president and CEO of Moët Hennessy. 

“Coravin’s aim is to make fine wines and Champagne more accessible by facilitating by-the-glass options. As a relatively young company, to have the recognized world leader in Champagne and luxury sparkling wines not only support but adopt our technology is extraordinary,” said Christopher Ladd, Coravin CEO. 




Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95