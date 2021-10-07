Moët Hennessy signs partnership with Coravin

By Michelle Perrett

Moët Hennessy has agreed a strategic partnership with global wine technology company Coravin that will promote by-the-glass consumption of Champagne and sparkling wines.

Coravin has launched Coravin Sparkling, a new system that will preserve Champagne and sparkling wines once the bottle is opened helping to promote by-the-glass consumption and eliminate wastage.

Both partners will ensure its global distribution, focusing on restaurants, wine bars, and other establishments with on-premise consumption.

Coravin is already known for its wine preservation system that extends the life of a bottle after a single glass service. It extends the life of a bottle through the injection of inert gas. After extensive testing in collaboration with the global Maisons of the Moët Hennessy Group this has been expanded into sparking wines.

The new system has been in development for eight years and according to Coravin it is the first universal fit solution to preserve the effervescence and flavours of sparkling wine after single-glass service. Its Sparkling Stopper locks securely on any half-bottle, 750ml bottle or Magnum, while the Sparkling Charger injects carbon dioxide into the bottle after the wine is served, to prevent the bubbles from dissipating.

“Our mission is and always has been to craft great experiences for our consumers. The new Coravin system will enable more Champagne lovers to discover and enjoy exceptional bottles. Indeed, it will allow our gastronomy partners and the finest bars and clubs to offer our different Champagne brands and expressions by the glass while, over several days or weeks, keeping them fresh and sparkling,” said Philippe Schaus, president and CEO of Moët Hennessy.

“Coravin’s aim is to make fine wines and Champagne more accessible by facilitating by-the-glass options. As a relatively young company, to have the recognized world leader in Champagne and luxury sparkling wines not only support but adopt our technology is extraordinary,” said Christopher Ladd, Coravin CEO.









