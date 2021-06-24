Bordeaux Wine Month back for fourth year

By Michelle Perrett

Bordeaux Wine Month is returning for its fourth year this September, offering independent retailers the chance to boost their Bordeaux sales.

Independent retailers will get the chance to enhance sales with merchandise and £200 towards funding promotional activities. Participants will also have the opportunity to win £1,000 to put towards new listings.

The month, run by Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB), is designed to provide a platform for independent retailers to showcase “the incredible diversity, quality and great value that modern Bordeaux has to offer", including everything from dry whites and sparkling crémants to rosés, young, fruit-forward reds and sweets wines.

Last year, participating stores reported an average sale increase of over £1,750 of Bordeaux wines, according to the CIVB.

“Bordeaux Wine Month has gone from strength to strength since we launched it in 2018,” said marketing director Julie Rambaud-Texier.

“It’s proven to be a hit with retailers and consumers alike, with all the merchants who were involved last year indicating that they’d like to take part again this year, and with the stores selling on average 99 extra bottles of Bordeaux wines during the two-week promotion, who can blame them?”

Independent retailers have to run an eye-catching promotion in-store for at least two weeks during September. This must include three tastings with at least four Bordeaux wines, one of which needs to be white, to a minimum of 60 attendees across the three tastings.

The retailer with the best all round promotion will win £1,000 towards new Bordeaux listings and the retailer in second place will win a trip to Bordeaux. A further cash prize of £250 will be awarded to the retailer with the best digital and social media campaign.

Register here.



