Registration for Hot 50 Bordeaux now open

By Lisa Riley

The Bordeaux Wine Council (CIVB) has announced that the Hot 50 Bordeaux Wines Selection is now open.

Returning this month for the second year running, the Hot 50 is designed to highlight the “exceptional quality, unexpected diversity and incredible value” that the region’s wines have to offer.

The 2021 Hot 50 will be chosen by a panel of experts, including wine buyers, sommeliers, educators and journalists, chaired by Richard Bampfield MW at a socially distanced, Covid-secure tasting in May.

Together, the panel will taste its way through the dry whites, rosés, Crémants and modern style reds entered, all of which will be available in the UK and retail between £6-£25, to select the 50 wines that most excite them.

The selection will be divided into four categories; Ethical Wines (organic, biodynamic and other environmental certificates); Fresh & Crisp Wines (white wine & Crémant de Bordeaux); Smooth & Fruity (accessible reds, rosé and Crémant de Bordeaux Rosé) and Rich & Complex (full bodied, complex and powerful red, white and sweet wines).

“We’re excited to be building on the great work already done to highlight the innovation and incredible value that Bordeaux offers. With significant export growth to the UK of Bordeaux dry whites and rosés last year, it is clear that UK consumers are becoming increasingly aware that Bordeaux is not just about expensive red wine. This year’s Hot 50 selection will once again be an excellent opportunity for us to communicate that message further,” said Julie Rambaud, marketing director, CIVB.

Entry is limited to 20 wines per retailer, agent or producer. The closing date for entries is Friday 9 April 2021. Wines can be submitted through the online application form found here.