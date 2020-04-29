CIVB unveils Hot 50 Bordeaux 2020 Selection

By Lisa Riley

Vins de Bordeaux (CIVB) has revealed the Top 50 wines chosen to make up its Hot 50 Bordeaux Selection for 2020.

A new initiative introduced earlier this year, the Hot 50 Bordeaux 2020 Selection showcases the ”exceptional quality, diversity and affordability of Bordeaux wines today”, said CIVB.

Available to view on Bordeaux.com, the Hot 50 Bordeaux 2020 Selection is a tool for consumers aimed at helping them to discover – or rediscover - the diversity of Bordeaux, as well as highlight the more unexpected wines coming from the region.

Chosen by a panel of experts including wine buyers, sommeliers, educators and journalists chaired by Richard Bampfield MW, the selection showcases the 50 Bordeaux wines available in the UK between £6-£25 that most excited the judges.

It is divided into four categories: Ethical Wines (organic, biodynamic and other environmental certificates); Fresh & Crisp Wines (white wine & Crémant de Bordeaux); Smooth & Fruity (accessible red wine, rosé and Crémant de Bordeaux – white & rosé)) and Rich & Complex (full bodied, complex and powerful red, white and sweet wines).











