Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

En Primeur presentations could be held in modified format this summer

By Lisa Riley
Published:  22 April, 2020

The Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux (UGCB) and Bordeaux Négoce (Association of Bordeaux Wine Merchants) are considering the possibility of proposing the 2019 En Primeurs to be held in a modified format by the end of the summer.

The bodies said that while fighting Covid-19 “has been and remains the priority”, a newly adapted and practical one-off programme may be offered to taste the 2019 vintage.

The proposal, of which details could be confirmed around 11 May, followed a “gradual return to activities appearing to be emerging in France and in other countries, supported by a phased deconfinement”. 

This one-off programme could consist in organising adapted tasting sessions in Bordeaux and other cities around the world, in order to guarantee “the best possible hygiene conditions while maintaining the same level of professionalism”. 

Small groups of retail professionals, wine critics and journalists may be welcomed in several successive private sessions while respecting barrier gestures and health protection regulations. 

Emphasising that the UGCB and its members “remain cautious”, it was nevertheless “hard not to look ahead to the aftermath, which seems to be gradually taking shape”, said UGCB president Ronan Laborde.  

“The programme that we envision for the 2019 En Primeurs presentations will be professional and intimate, rather than a cause for celebration. 

“After this difficult time, we hope we will be able to invite our friends and partners, in the coming weeks, in somewhat unusual circumstances, to taste the 2019 vintage, which inspires a great deal of curiosity and discussion,” he said.

This new organisation, the details of which should be established in “several days' time", would “fully take into consideration the progressive and coercive nature of the deconfinement”, added Laborde.  

If the authorities are able to validate the implementation of a gradual deconfinement in mid-May, the dates and locations of the sessions will be established and communicated.










Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95