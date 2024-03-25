Alliance Wine: London On-trade Account Manager

Established in Scotland in 1984 and fully independent to this day, Alliance Wine is a forward-thinking specialist wine importer and top-rated supplier across the UK. We have built a diverse and loyal customer base and we are especially proud of our stellar reputation as a trusted wine partner to many of the best independent restaurants, hotels, and bars in London. We are relationship-oriented and solution-focused in all that we do, delivering exceptional wine, service, and creative support with dedication and care that sets us apart.

We are looking to expand our On-Trade sales team in the London area, a sector which is continually evolving so we are too! You’d be joining a company with an incredible portfolio of wines, combining beloved artisan winemakers with our critically admired own wine projects. We are also a proud founding member of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable.

Our future is full of ambitious goals and exciting projects so this is the perfect time for someone considering the next step in their wine career to come on board.

Role Criteria:

Experience of working in the London On-Trade for at least 2 years.

Excellent wine knowledge (WSET Level 3 or equivalent).

Drive, determination, and self-sufficiency - someone who can work independently, think strategically, and who thrives on the buzz of winning.

But also a team player who is considerate of others, invested in making positive contributions to company culture, and able to work supportively with other departments towards our shared goals.

A passion for wine, food and eating out.

Strong organisational and interpersonal skills.

If you feel strongly that this is the role for you but you don’t quite meet the above criteria, please do still get in touch - we are always keen to meet ambitious individuals who like what we are doing and are keen to be involved.

As we are potentially seeking multiple candidates, the salary for this role will be dependent on your level of experience.

To apply for this role, please send your CV and covering letter to our Sales Director, Miriam Spiers, at miriam.spiers@alliancewine.com.

The closing date is 30th April 2024.

No recruitment agencies please.