Coravin to bring exclusive wines to UK restaurants

By James Bayley

Coravin, the leading company in wine preservation technology, has launched its latest global venture aimed at revolutionising the ‘by the glass’ wine experience on a global scale.

The Coravin World Wine Tour is set to introduce a selection of fine and rare wines to handpicked restaurants across the UK. Guests will have the opportunity to order these exclusive wines at prices discounted by up to half of the usual rates. Commencing 1 May at four prestigious venues, this month-long event will coincide with similar programmes unfolding in Australia, France and Italy, offering patrons the chance to indulge in sought-after wines by the glass at accessible prices.

Greg Lambrecht, the innovative mind behind Coravin, expressed enthusiasm for the programme’s potential to expand wine enthusiasts’ horizons: “Coravin is trusted by professionals around the world to preserve wine for weeks, months, and even years, enabling us to enhance people's exploration of the world of wine. We are thrilled to launch this initiative in venues globally this May, facilitating unique and unforgettable experiences for wine lovers,” he said.

Among the UK establishments participating in the inaugural run are:

City Social, a Michelin-starred London restaurant located at Tower 42, headed by Jason Atherton

Medlar Restaurant, situated on London’s King’s Road

Moor Hall Restaurant with rooms, a two Michelin-starred and Michelin Green Starred destination crafted by Mark Birchall in the countryside of West Lancashire

The Dining Room at Chewton Glen, a five-star Luxury Country House Hotel nestled in Hampshire and a member of Relais & Château

Future plans include the extension of this venture with another wave of menus scheduled for September.

Coravin has collaborated with wine supplier Top Selection to curate the World Wine Tour menus in the UK. Akos Forczek, the founder, shared insights into the selection process: “We’ve meticulously hand-picked fine wines for this program, wines that are rarely available by the glass. We strongly advocate for the opportunities that Coravin presents to sommeliers and their clientele; it is truly gratifying to bring this vision to life through these exceptional wines and renowned venues,” Forczek said.

The May menus are set to feature Chateau Palmer 2013, Champagne Andre Jacquart Le Mesnil Grand Cru 2013, Egon Muller Scharzhofberger Kabinett 2020, Boroli Barolo Brunella 2015 and Szepsy Szamorodni 2016.

The Coravin World Wine Tour menus will be accessible to all guests booking tables at participating restaurants in May.







