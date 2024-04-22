Campari Group expands Aperol production capacity

By James Bayley

Campari Group is set to double the production capacity of Aperol by expanding its Novi Ligure Plant, the group’s largest production hub globally.

The new Aperol bottling line, part of a €75m investment, adds 6,500 m2 to the existing 60,700 m2 of covered area. This expansion marks a significant step in the group’s international development, following three consecutive years of double-digit organic growth in all profitability indicators.

Aperol, which has seen exponential growth in the last decade, is Campari Group’s leading brand globally and in Italy, recording a 23.1% increase in global sales in 2023 and accounting for 24% of the group’s total sales.

"We are proud to inaugurate the new bottling line dedicated to Aperol, which will allow us to increase our production capacity even more,” said Matteo Fantacchiotti, CEO of Campari Group.

“The expansion of the plant, 20 years after its opening, confirms our commitment to generating value and continuing our strategic path of growth and transformation,” he added.

The Novi Ligure plant opened in 2004 and produces Campari, Aperol, Campari Soda, Crodino and Cinzano products. The new Aperol line will bring the total bottling lines to seven, increasing the plant’s annual capacity by 100m bottles.

In addition to its production role, the Novi Ligure hub will create an additional 300 jobs, employed directly or through outsourced logistics services. The number of direct employees grew by 10% in 2023.







