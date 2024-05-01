Moët & Chandon employs autonomous spraying robot

By James Bayley

Yanmar Vineyard Solutions, a viticulture technology arm of Yanmar, has partnered with Champagne house Maison Moët & Chandon to enhance vineyard work efficiency and safety. The collaboration centres on advancing robotic solutions, notably the YV01 autonomous vineyard robot.

The partnership first gained traction in 2019 when Yanmar presented its autonomous machine concept to Moët & Chandon, coinciding with the wine industry’s exploration of robotic vineyard assistance. Moët & Chandon provided specifications for a machine capable of navigating challenging plots.

In 2021, the YV01 prototype debuted, undergoing tests on a CIVC plot before being deployed to Moët & Chandon for further trials in 2022. These tests were pivotal in assessing the machine’s real-life performance and initiating staff training for steep terrain.

Read more: Bierzo producer launches campaign to save old vines



The machine itself is an autonomous spraying robot, powered by a 25.3 horsepower engine with a 200-litre spraying tank capacity.

Moët & Chandon confirmed use of the YV01 in challenging vineyard plots since the end of 2022, citing its ease of use, operator safety and effectiveness in managing difficult terrain.

Feedback from winegrowers has been positive, noting its compatibility with traditional machinery standards and its ability to provide quality plant protection while enhancing safety and terrain adaptability.

As well as the YV01, Yanmar Vineyard Solutions and Moët & Chandon initiated the development of a new weeder tool in 2023, available for sale since January 2024.







