Surge in temporary alcohol licences supports hospitality

By James Bayley

The latest figures on alcohol licensing in England and Wales reveal a sharp uptick in new licences and temporary event notices, reflecting a surge in demand across the hospitality sector.

According to a report from the government, applications for temporary event notices, used by pubs, bars and venues for one-off events, soared by 50% from April 2023 to March 2024. This growth not only signals continued recovery for the sector but also highlights the increased popularity of one-off events, pop-ups and collaborations with like-minded businesses, which are quickly becoming a key revenue stream for venues.

The boom in temporary licences comes amid discussions of potential regulatory changes that could have seen a partial ban on alcohol licences. Industry leaders and trade groups had voiced strong concerns, warning that such a ban could deal a significant blow to venues relying on licensed events. For pubs, clubs and other venues still working to recoup pandemic-era losses, restricted access to temporary licences could have a significant financial impact, limiting their ability to offer diverse events that draw in customers.

Read more: Government backs down on outdoor smoking ban for hospitality



While the latest licensing data reflects the growing appeal of on-premises drinking, it also indicates heightened scrutiny by local councils and enforcement bodies. A 19% increase in premises licence reviews was recorded, with many cases related to complaints around noise, public safety and underage sales. New conditions and requirements have already been imposed on several licences, adding to the ever-growing list of compliance pressures facing hospitality businesses.

Tom Jenkins, spokesperson for the UK Hospitality Association, said: “These figures show that demand for licensed events is on the rise, which is great news for our industry, but we’re calling on local councils and the government to support this growth. A partial ban would be devastating, not just for businesses but for the communities they support.”

Jenkins added that events held under temporary licences are a core revenue stream, allowing establishments the flexibility to meet local demand and experiment with innovative event formats without the financial burden of acquiring a full-time licence.

As the government continues to assess licensing policy, the hospitality industry remains hopeful that the positive economic contribution of alcohol-licensed events will be recognised. With one-off events and creative collaborations on the rise, industry figures agree that a supportive framework is crucial to sustain this momentum. Preventing any move that could limit access to temporary or permanent licences remains a top priority for businesses keen to innovate and grow.







