Government backs down on outdoor smoking ban for hospitality

By James Bayley

The UK government has confirmed that hospitality venues, including outdoor areas of pubs and bars, will not face new smoking restrictions, following industry outcry over potential impacts on trade.

This move, part of the proposed Tobacco and Vapes Bill introduced in Parliament today (5 November), responds to concerns that extending the indoor smoking ban to hospitality’s outdoor spaces would have disrupted businesses already investing heavily in creating customer-friendly environments.

The decision follows months of speculation on whether stricter smoking regulations would extend to outdoor areas in the hospitality sector, sparking worries within the industry. UKHospitality’s chief executive, Kate Nicholls was relieved over the government’s clarification, stressing the sector’s fears about added regulatory costs. “The rumoured ban on smoking in outdoor areas understandably caused angst amongst hospitality businesses, who were concerned that it would impact trade and undermine their investments in creating outdoor spaces for customers,” she said. “Now is not the time for further cost to be added to businesses, and we're pleased the government has listened to and acted on the sector's concerns.”

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, described as “world-leading” by officials, introduces measures aimed at creating a smoke-free generation by gradually phasing out the sale of tobacco products. Starting this year, anyone aged 15 or younger will be unable to purchase tobacco in the future. The bill grants government powers to ban smoking in specific outdoor areas, focusing on locations such as playgrounds, schools and hospital grounds, to protect vulnerable groups and limit exposure to second-hand smoke.

For hospitality businesses, the potential ban was seen as another challenge in an already difficult economic climate. Many pubs, bars, and restaurants have invested heavily in outdoor facilities, especially following the pandemic when outdoor seating became essential for attracting customers. Industry representatives warned that imposing a smoking ban in these spaces would lead to a significant drop in trade, with customers potentially staying away from outdoor areas that are core to many establishments’ offerings.

The bill will also introduce restrictions on vape advertising, sponsorship and packaging, as well as a ban on disposable vapes starting in 2025 under separate environmental legislation. Health and social care secretary Wes Streeting said that while hospitality venues have been spared further restrictions, the broader measures will tackle the serious health risks associated with smoking and youth vaping, which have become pressing public health issues.

