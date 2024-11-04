Sales drop in pubs and bars as weather cools and rugby boost fades

By James Bayley

Sales at managed venues edged up by a modest 0.1% in the week to Saturday 19 October, just surpassing the same week in 2023. However, figures soon declined, with sales finishing 5% lower in the following week to Saturday 26 October. Drinks sales have now fallen in four of the past five weeks.

October’s sales have struggled to match last year’s, when England’s Rugby World Cup progress drew large crowds to pubs and bars. Warmer weather earlier in the month saw some growth, with a rise of 4% to 9% between Wednesday 16 and Friday 18 October as the UK experienced temperatures significantly above October 2023 levels.

However, as colder weather set in, sales declined year-on-year by 5% to 7% from Monday 21 to Saturday 26 October, although the earlier school half-term holiday in 2023 may have slightly skewed comparisons.

According to the CGA’s Daily Drinks Tracker, some drink categories have managed better than others recently. Long alcoholic drinks (LAD) have fared best, with beer rising by 2% and 0.1% in the weeks to 19 and 26 October, respectively, while cider increased by 0.2% before dropping by 3%. Soft drinks and wine both lagged behind last year’s figures, with soft drinks down by 0.3% both weeks and wine rising by 3% before dropping by 6%.

Spirits suffered the most, with sales falling by 8% in the week to 19 October and by 15% the following week, reflecting a longer trend as some consumers shift away from spirits towards longer drinks, although certain segments within the category have remained more stable.

“The decent weather and Rugby World Cup of October 2023 have made for some tough comparisons over the last month,” said Rachel Weller, CGA by NIQ’s commercial leader UK & Ireland. “Despite some positive economic indicators lately, trading conditions are clearly still difficult in many categories and channels, though a few bright spots raise hopes that consumers’ spending confidence could start to pick up. As the two-month run-up to Christmas gets underway, there is all to play for in the on premise.”







