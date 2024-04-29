Subscriber login Close [x]
London Wine Fair 2024 unveils session schedule

By James Bayley
Published:  29 April, 2024

The 2024 London Wine Fair session schedule is now live, offering attendees a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming trade show.

The Fair, which takes place Monday 20 May - Wednesday 22 May, promises a thrilling array of events amidst the backdrop of the Olympia’s £1.3bn redevelopment.

One of the standout highlights of this year's event is the 'Judgement of London' blind tasting, paying homage to the late Steven Spurrier's iconic 'Judgment of Paris' blind tasting of 1976. Curated by Ronan Sayburn MS, CEO of The Court of Master Sommeliers, and Sarah Abbott MW, MD of Swirl Wine Group, this tasting will feature a panel of approximately 20 esteemed judges, including notable buyers, sommeliers and wine writers, such as Jancis Robinson OBE MW. The event will take place on Monday 20 May, with results unveiled on Centre Stage the following day.

Adding to the excitement, Harpers will shine brightly at LWF, with deputy editor Jo Gilbert announcing the prestigious '30 under 30' inductees. This announcement will be followed by an engaging panel discussion addressing pivotal questions about career development.

Meanwhile, Harpers’ editor Andrew Catchpole will lead a compelling discussion on sustainability, featuring industry leaders debating the economic implications of going green. Additionally, Drinks Retailing editor Lucy Britner will join WSTA's Miles Beale for a candid discussion on the challenges facing independent operators. 

All sessions across the various theatres are accessible to London Wine Fair ticket holders on a first-come, first-seated basis. VIPs, MWs and MSs also have the option to pre-book seats for select sessions.

To view the full schedule or to register for London Wine Fair 2024 click here.


