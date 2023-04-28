Trade's upcoming movers and shakers to be revealed at LWF

By Harpers Editorial

Harpers is calling all nominees of 30 Under 30, along with friends and colleagues, to help celebrate this year's big reveal.

Once again, Harpers will soon be publishing its brand-new list of the UK drinks trade’s rising stars, with a fresh tranche of under 30s under consideration.

This year, we will be announcing the list live at the upcoming London Wine Fair, at 12.45pm on Monday 15 May in the Centre Stage area, also known as the Discovery Zone.

We will also be announcing this year’s champions – standout candidates who are making waves in six key areas: Leadership, Commitment, Innovation, Communication, Education and Sustainability.

Last year, Harpers published its inaugural 30 Under 30 – the definitive list of up-and-coming talent from across the bar, restaurant, retail and wholesale sectors, who are 29 or under at the time of nomination. The winners for 2023 have now been picked by our leading panel of judges, three of which will be joining Harpers deputy editor Jo Gilbert for the LWF reveal and panel discussion, where they will be discussing how to stand out in a crowded marketplace.

The full list will then be published in Harpers Wine & Spirit’s June issue.



Join us at the London Wine Fair to celebrate this year's 30 Under 30

30 Under 30: Winners announced

Monday 15 May, 12.45pm

In the Centre Stage area (aka Discovery Zone)





Panellists:

Rachel Webster, business development director, WSET

Robin Copestick, MD, Freixenet Copestick

Kim Wilson, MD and founder, North Sound Wines

Host: Jo Gilbert, Harpers Wine & Spirit







Register for the LWF here.





