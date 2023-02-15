New LWF layout hints at UK trade refocus

By James Bayley

The London Wine Fair (LWF), self-billed as the ‘most intelligent wine event in the world’, has announced a new layout which will bring UK importers to the fore.

Taking place at Olympia on 15-17 May 2023, LWF will showcase products from over 400 top exhibitors situated in different zones.

One of those zones will be occupied by Esoterica it has been announced, traditionally one of the event’s most visited areas, which will now move to the Trading Floor along with Wines Unearthed in a 2023 reshuffle for the event.

The Esoteria zone is said to feature an exclusive group of small, high-quality importers from around the UK.

Similarly, Wines Unearthed will have a UK trade focus, dedicated to producers who are looking to import into the UK.

In another alteration, after previously being held digitally, LWF will celebrate the UK's best professional wine buyers at the first LIVE Wine Buyers Awards winners announcement on Centre Stage.

Moving beyond from wine, LWF will also showcase spirits, beers and ciders from top producers from around the world. The new zone called Distil & Brew will be located on the main Trading Floor alongside the Low & No zone, a discovery stall dedicated to the mindful drinking movement that first launched at LWF 2022.

Registration is now open for the event with Early Bird ticket are available until 28 February.

















