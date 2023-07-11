LWF 2024 venue and programme details announced

By James Bayley

Hot on the heels of its 2023 show, which saw visitor numbers increase by 14% YOY, the organisers of the London Wine Fair (LWF) have today (11 July) announced the dates and venue for the 2024 edition.

As it did this year, Olympia will play host to LWF in 2024, contrary to some murmurs of a venue change, which will take place between 20-22 May.

Though not quite back to its peak in 2018, LWF saw a marked improvement in visitor numbers during this year’s event, which is still in recovery mode following a significantly challenging past couple of years.

More than 10,000 visitors attended the 2023 show hosting over 400 exhibitors, but, perhaps most encouraging of all was the show’s number of on-site re-bookings, which was at its highest since 2017.

Many of the UK’s leading agents, including Hatch Mansfield, Enotria&Coe, ABS Wine Agencies, Felix Solis, Friarwood Fine Wines, EWGA, Ellis Wines and Richmond Wine Agencies have already confirmed they will return next year.

In addition, key player Mentzendorff has confirmed its re-entry into the LWF fold after a few years away and the show’s organisers will be hoping many more follow suit.

New faces will be joined by new programme of events including “The Judgement of London” – in homage to the historic 1976 Judgement of Paris – which will see top Bordeaux estates tasted blind against their New World counterparts on the first day of The Fair. The event will be co-curated by Ronan Sayburn MS, CEO of The Court of Master Sommeliers Europe, and will be by invitation-only.

Head of LWF, Hannah Tovey said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back so many of the UK's leading players so early on in the planning for 2024. It is particularly gratifying that some are returning after a significant break; a ringing endorsement not only for the importance of the London Wine Fair but also for trading conditions in the UK. We are looking forward to announcing several new initiatives and ground-breaking content alongside our exhibitor news and content over the coming months.”







