LWF unveils details of its new The Wine Writers Edit feature

By Lisa Riley

The London Wine Fair (LWF) has unveiled the details of its new The Wine Writers Edit feature.

Making its debut at this year’s Fair, which takes place next week, The Wine Writers Edit has been compiled by 10 of the UK’s leading wine writers who, between them, have selected a Top 30 list of wines which they are most intrigued by and looking forward to taste at the event.

The writers comprise Tim Atkin MW, Oz Clarke, Jamie Goode, Aleesha Hansel, Brad Horne, Hannah Milnes, Victoria Moore, Jane Parkinson, Jancis Robinson MW and Joe Wadsack.

Each of the writers were tasked with selecting three wines from a list of nearly 3,000 wines, with the list including familiar names such as Bodegas Barbadillo, Zuccardi and Taittinger, alongside producers “off the beaten track”, such as Japan’s Grace Wine, Lebanon’s Château Oumsiyat and Sweden’s Brännland Claim Iscider.

The list illustrated the breadth of wines which will be available to discover at this year’s LWF, said the organisers of the event.

Out of the 30 wines, 18 different countries are represented: Argentina; Armenia; Australia; Austria; Chile; England; France; Germany, Greece; India; Japan; Lebanon; New Zealand; Portugal; South Africa; Spain; Sweden and the USA.

Graft Wine Company has come out top, with seven wines chosen from the UK agent's portfolio, representing 23% of the selection. Other exhibitors who have had several wines selected include Hallgarten & Novum and Hatch Mansfield, with 20% and 13% of the wines chosen, respectively.

Live now, The Wine Writers Edit can be found here.

The LWF will take place between 17 and 19 May, with access to the virtual exhibitor stands, the sampling platform and recorded content for a further three months.











