Incipio unveils F&B plans for Olympia development

By James Bayley
Published:  22 April, 2024

Incipio Group, known for The Libertine, The Prince, and Pergola on the Wharf, has unveiled plans to introduce an elevated food and beverage (F&B) offering to the new Olympia development in West London. The venue, famous for hosting trade shows like the London Wine Fair, will soon showcase several premium dining and drinking experiences.

The £1.3bn Olympia 14-acre development, led by Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International, will open in summer 2025. Spearheaded by Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC, the project aims to turn Olympia into a “globally renowned hub of culture and entertainment”.

Upon completion, the revitalised Olympia will boast a diverse array of facilities, including two globally renowned hotels, an F&B scene, offices, a new AEG music arena and a performing arts school and theatre, expecting an estimated footfall of over 10m visitors annually.

Incipio Group will occupy 39,000 square feet across the development, introducing several distinct concepts, ranging from casual ‘grab and go’ offers to premium dining and drinking experiences.

Incipio’s CEO Ed Devenport said: “Olympia is without doubt the most exciting opportunity we have come across as a group; its rich history, tradition, cultural and creative significance make it a stand-out destination within the UK. It presents an unmatched canvas for us to curate experiences that are not just about food and drink but about creating memories. We understand the legacy of this iconic landmark and see it as an opportunity to blend its rich and fascinating past with the vibrancy of its future. Incipio Group are excited to introduce several diverse and captivating concepts. We want every visitor to find a story that resonates with them, making their visit to Olympia not just a trip, but an unforgettable experience.”

Lloyd Lee, managing partner at Yoo Capital, added: “Working with Incipio Group isn’t just about partnering with a renowned brand; it’s about aligning with visionaries in the hospitality sector. Ed and his team at Incipio have consistently demonstrated an unmatched ability to breathe life into spaces and create unique experiences for their guests. Their reputation, coupled with their innate flair for curating impressive spaces, underscores why they are a valued partner to Olympia. We have every confidence that with Incipio’s involvement, the food and beverage landscape of the development will not only be elevated but ensure Olympia is globally regarded as being a spectacular cultural destination.”

While specific details about each dining concept remain undisclosed, visitors can anticipate a “diverse blend of cuisines, offerings, and experiences”.



