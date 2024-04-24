Amber Beverage UK welcomes Flor de Caña Rum to premium portfolio

By James Bayley

Amber Beverage UK (ABUK) has announced the addition of Flor de Caña to its portfolio.

The family-owned Nicaraguan Rum brand, which has a rich history dating back to 1890, will join ABUK's growing lineup of international spirits.

Distilled using 100% renewable energy and aged naturally without any sugar or artificial ingredients, the brand was the world's first spirit to be certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust and is also certified Fair Trade.

Flor de Caña boasts a range of premium rums, including the 12-year-old expression, the 15-year-old Eco expression and the exclusive 20-year-old 130th Anniversary Edition. Notably, the brand actively engages with bartenders worldwide through initiatives like the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, further underscoring its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Sam Thackeray, CEO of Amber Beverage UK, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising Flor de Caña's alignment with ABUK's goal of becoming the UK’s leading sustainable distributor.

“A vital next step on our journey towards this goal is educating our teams, third-party brand owners and other stakeholders about the commercial exigency of making their sustainability agenda more sophisticated. Having a brand owner of Flor de Caña’s calibre on side for this journey is a fantastic asset,” Thackeray said.

Ricardo Selva, business development director of Flor de Caña, added: “It is vital for us to work with a partner in the UK who has the distribution network and experience to leverage our portfolio of premium rums aged up to 30 years.

“We are looking forward to building our partnership with ABUK, as they have dedicated on-trade, national and off-trade sales teams, with people based across all of England and Scotland.

“The team has expertise of working with the rum category, as well as seeding prestige brands into the market through strong relationships with premium on-trade operators, national scale customers, independent merchants and, of course, the off-trade.”

ABUK is part of the Luxembourg-headquartered Amber Beverage Group, which produces, bottles, distributes and markets a range of drinks including Moskovskaya Vodka, Rooster Rojo and KAH Tequila to over 70 international markets.







