Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Amber Beverage UK welcomes Flor de Caña Rum to premium portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  24 April, 2024

Amber Beverage UK (ABUK) has announced the addition of Flor de Caña to its portfolio.

The family-owned Nicaraguan Rum brand, which has a rich history dating back to 1890, will join ABUK's growing lineup of international spirits.

Distilled using 100% renewable energy and aged naturally without any sugar or artificial ingredients, the brand was the world's first spirit to be certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust and is also certified Fair Trade.

Flor de Caña boasts a range of premium rums, including the 12-year-old expression, the 15-year-old Eco expression and the exclusive 20-year-old 130th Anniversary Edition. Notably, the brand actively engages with bartenders worldwide through initiatives like the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, further underscoring its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Sam Thackeray, CEO of Amber Beverage UK, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising Flor de Caña's alignment with ABUK's goal of becoming the UK’s leading sustainable distributor.

“A vital next step on our journey towards this goal is educating our teams, third-party brand owners and other stakeholders about the commercial exigency of making their sustainability agenda more sophisticated. Having a brand owner of Flor de Caña’s calibre on side for this journey is a fantastic asset,” Thackeray said.

Ricardo Selva, business development director of Flor de Caña, added: “It is vital for us to work with a partner in the UK who has the distribution network and experience to leverage our portfolio of premium rums aged up to 30 years. 

“We are looking forward to building our partnership with ABUK, as they have dedicated on-trade, national and off-trade sales teams, with people based across all of England and Scotland. 

“The team has expertise of working with the rum category, as well as seeding prestige brands into the market through strong relationships with premium on-trade operators, national scale customers, independent merchants and, of course, the off-trade.”

ABUK is part of the Luxembourg-headquartered Amber Beverage Group, which produces, bottles, distributes and markets a range of drinks including Moskovskaya Vodka, Rooster Rojo and KAH Tequila to over 70 international markets.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Shift in drinking trends emerges amid re...

Cat Lomax joins Goedhuis Waddesdon

Friday read: France embraces dealcoholis...

Brits marry on English fizz but divorce...

Denbies makes history as first ‘Net Zero...

Campari Group expands Aperol production...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Events Co-ordinator

...

Alliance Wine: Wine Technical Manager

...

Alliance Wine: London On-trade Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95