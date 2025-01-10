Amber Beverage UK adds Orsadrinks (ODK) to portfolio

By James Lawrence

Amber Beverage UK (ABUK) has become the exclusive UK distributor for a Piedmont-based manufacturer of fruit purees, syrups and RTDs, after being impressed by the company's “unrivalled sourcing, quality, authenticity and design”.

According to ABUK: “The extensive ODK range includes crowd-pleaser flavours for classic mixology, such as lemon, lime, sweet and sour, pineapple, raspberry and strawberry. It also includes innovative and trend-driven flavours like yuzu, papaya and blueberry. The Fruity Mix range (boasting a total of 26 flavours) is made from lightweight PET with an ergonomic design, enhanced for streamlined service.”

Heavily promoting ODK's sustainability credentials, ABUK emphasised that the firm uses “innovative triple-lock spout technology that reduces waste and guarantees an industry-leading 24-month shelf life”.

Sam Thackeray, CEO, Amber Beverage UK, a sponsor of the Harpers Top 50 Wholesalers, commented: “ODK is best-in-class in the non-alcoholic category. Their sheer range, their intuition for trends, their responsiveness to trade requirements around product and packaging is absolutely second to none. The ODK team have scaled impressively in international markets in recent years, and we are absolutely thrilled to be part of their journey and ongoing expansion.

“Each product has rigorous provenance and sourcing credentials, which is increasingly top of mind for the UK industry’s decision-makers and consumers. This is a very welcome upgrade to the non-alcoholic category of our portfolio, and the whole ABUK team is excited to unlock synergies with the rest of our brands.”

Mauro Parola, CEO of ODK, added: “I am excited to join forces with Amber Beverage UK. This collaboration marks a crucial milestone in our efforts to further enhance Orsadrinks’ presence in the UK, being able to rely on a trusted and established partner in the market. By leveraging our combined strengths and experience, we are confident we will achieve outstanding results.”









