Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Erik Simonics, Sunset Hospitality Group

By Harpers Editorial team

Rounding off our end of year talking heads is Erik Simonics, head of wine & beverage UK for Sunset Hospitality Group, as he reflects on remaining competitive in a challenging environment.

What have you put in place to maximise Christmas trading and what are the early indications so far?

I’ve always added some extra fine wines and richer, heavier whites and reds before the festive period. I’ve also ensured these are affordable to a wider customer base by providing greater value. This initiative has helped our guests to explore a wider range of wines and producers that typically are unaffordable.

What, for you, were the specific highs of 2024?

Opening of our three new venues in Belgravia. It was great to build these three brands from scratch. We used to have few large tables full of glass, crockery and plate samples and now when you walk in and look at the mise-en-place, you can really tell we looked at each single detail. Moreover, each of our brands has some branded beverages to help build awareness and show something unique. Amelie, our Provençal restaurant, has its own wine, Chablis and Bordeaux with beautiful labels. Sachi, our Japanese concept, has tailormade whisky with 47.7% ABV as seven is a lucky number, and Sachi-branded sake is created in Japan. Luum, our Mexican-inspired cocktail bar, has three unique mezcals each one showcasing a different style.

And the lows?

The biggest struggle was finding people passionate about wine and hospitality. We are a lifestyle brand, so we look for great personalities, passion and great mindset. Anything else, like how to carry a tray or decant a bottle of wine, we can teach. But we cannot teach attitude and personality. At the end, we managed to build a very strong team.

How have the specific challenges of this year contributed to wider drinks trends?

People are more health conscious therefore often opting for non-alcoholic beverages. This led to an increase in upcoming brands, but mainly in the spirit sector. There are some great alternatives to gin, vodka, tequila and whisky. Regarding wines, it is still very hard to find non-alcoholic wines that actually taste good. I’ve tasted many, but some just taste like water with lemon juice and added CO2 to make it sparkling. Moreover, people drink less than in the past, but this is not necessarily linked to a healthier lifestyle as inflation, duty increases and a cost of living crisis all play vital parts in wine trends. But on the other hand, when they drink less volume, they often choose a high-quality wine or spirits which is then reflected in the average spend.

With the duty easement likely to end in February, how are you looking to mitigate the impact of rising duty on business?

Like in any other business sector, if the cost of goods increases, the selling price needs to increase too. However, there are few tricks we can do to mitigate the overall impact, such as bulk buying, retro deals, brand support etc so customers won’t be affected by this duty increase.

As a business, what positives are you looking forward to in 2025?

As a new business, we are very excited to showcase different activations, offerings and events to our guests to ensure we are not just ‘another new opening’. We are planning to host few wine dinners, masterclasses and cigar smoking with great wines and spirits – different activations so that everyone can find something they enjoy.







Quick fire questions:

Ultimate turkey pairing wine?

Champagne Charles Heidsieck NV. I mean, who doesn’t enjoy some bubbles?!

Ultimate wine turkey?

The worst I have ever drunk? Well, we mixed it with coke so at the end is was still drinkable

Most overrated spirit?

Japanese whisky, it’s great, but the prices of some bottles are just mind-blowing

Most underrated spirit?

Good homemade Palinka

Chardonnay or Riesling?

Chardonnay

Port or sherry?

Port

If you were a type of drink, what would you be and why?

Old Fashioned: simple, delicious with a kick







