    Kinsbrook Farmhouse

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  18 November, 2022

    Kinsbrook Farmhouse

    Kinsbrook Vineyard, West Chiltington Road, Thakeham, Pulborough RH20 2RZ

    kinsbrookvineyard.com

    Sussex-based vineyard Kinsbrook has opened the doors to Kinsbrook Farmhouse, a brand-new farm shop and eatery located in the heart of the South Downs.

    Opened this month and welcoming customers seven days a week, visitors can expect local produce and seasonal dishes in a stunning rural vineyard setting.

    Boasting a deli counter with a wide range of antipasti, local flowers, artisan cheeses, a selection of fine wines, craft ciders and spirits, fresh produce and much more besides, the farm shop fully supports the local community.

    Kinsbrook produces a range of English wines from grapes grown on founder Joe Beckett’s third-generation family farmland. The Farmhouse will act as Kinsbrook’s cellar door for promoting and selling its wine and offering tours and tastings.






    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

