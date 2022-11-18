Kinsbrook Farmhouse

By Harpers Editorial

Kinsbrook Vineyard, West Chiltington Road, Thakeham, Pulborough RH20 2RZ

kinsbrookvineyard.com

Sussex-based vineyard Kinsbrook has opened the doors to Kinsbrook Farmhouse, a brand-new farm shop and eatery located in the heart of the South Downs.

Opened this month and welcoming customers seven days a week, visitors can expect local produce and seasonal dishes in a stunning rural vineyard setting.

Boasting a deli counter with a wide range of antipasti, local flowers, artisan cheeses, a selection of fine wines, craft ciders and spirits, fresh produce and much more besides, the farm shop fully supports the local community.

Kinsbrook produces a range of English wines from grapes grown on founder Joe Beckett’s third-generation family farmland. The Farmhouse will act as Kinsbrook’s cellar door for promoting and selling its wine and offering tours and tastings.













