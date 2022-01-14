Subscriber login Close [x]
Domaine Jones releases new range of old vine cuvées

By James Lawrence
Published:  14 January, 2022

Ex-pat winemaker Katie Jones, owner of Domaine Jones in the Languedoc-Rousillon, has launched the Vineyard Collection – a range of wines from very old vines.

Jones describes the new collection as “quirky, single-varietal styles from lesser-known varieties such as Carignan Gris and Macabeu”.

The wines will retail in the UK from £19 and are available via selected independent merchants, as well as via the domaine jones shop.

“Some people collect handbags or fast cars. I collect old vines! My old, low yielding, vines range in age from 45 years to 116 years old. They are the stray dogs nobody else wants and need a little more care and attention than younger vines,” Jones said.

She added: “With my vineyard rambles series and the Adopt an Old Vine scheme we can show our customers that there is so much more to a glass of my wine than they might initially realise – we take them into the vineyards and explain about the origin of the wine, talk about the vines and the history, all via a fun, interactive conversation that everyone is part of.”

Originally from Leicestershire, Jones purchased a vineyard in the region in 2008, acquiring an old train shed in the village of Tuchan, which now serves as the winery.



