Sotheby’s launches own-label range of wines

By Mathew Lyons

Global auction house Sotheby’s has launched an own-label range of wines.

There are 12 wines in the range at present, eight from France, two from Italy and two from California.

Prices begin at $16.95 for the 2018 Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore Brut, produced by the Mongarda family, and climb to $39.95 for Sotheby’s 2017 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, Lioco from Matt and Sara Licklider.

Other wines in the range include an NV Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Champagne made by Julien Barbier of the Legras family using grapes from vineyards in Chouilly; a 2017 Saint-Emilion from Anabelle Cruse Bardinet of Château Corbin; a 2016 Bourgogne Rouge from Jean-Baptiste Clair’s premier-cru Beaurepaire vineyard in Santenay; and a 2018 Sancerre from Firmin Dézat.

Jamie Ritchie, worldwide head of Sotheby’s Wine, which includes both the wine auction and retail businesses, said: “For the last year, we have been working closely with some of our favourite producers, with whom we have teamed up to launch this series of wines, all of which are at attractive prices.

“The wines are made by producers with whom we have had a long relationship, because we enjoy both the wines and the individual personalities behind them, so naturally many have become good friends. Each wine has a specific lot number that represents the specific wine and producer, giving a strong link to our heritage as an auction house.”

Sotheby’s has two wine retail shops globally, in New York and Hong Kong, together with an online business.

The own-label range is currently only available in the US.



